Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Week of July 12 through July 18, 2022:
FRIDAY, July 15:
- Tip’s Kitchen – Green River Strong @ The Embassy Tavern and Ponderosa Bar, E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 6p-10p;
MONDAY, July 18:
- Tip’s Kitchen – Newmar Rally, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs.
The Food Truck Finder is a new (and by request!) column that will post every Tuesday on Wyo4news.com; if you have a food truck or tent and would like to have your schedule and location listed weekly, please contact our Sales Department at (307) 362-3793.
Happy Eating!