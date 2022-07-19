Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Week of July 19 through July 25, 2022:

TUESDAY-FRIDAY:

Tip’s Kitchen – Newmar Rally, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs

SATURDAY, July 23:

Tip’s Kitchen – Buck’n Bar, 50 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River (For Dart Fundraiser)

MONDAY, July 25:

Tip’s Kitchen – Ace Hardware Rock Springs, 11a-3p

The Food Truck Finder is a new (and by request!) column that will post every Tuesday on Wyo4news.com; if you have a food truck or tent and would like to have your schedule and location listed weekly, please contact our Sales Department at (307) 362-3793.

Happy Eating!