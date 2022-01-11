Wyo4News Kiss Cam contest

Readers will submit a picture of themselves kissing their significant other, kids, pets, etc. A picture can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via Facebook messenger to Wyo4News. Entries will not be accepted after Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The picture will be posted on Wyo4News’ Facebook page. Readers will be instructed to vote by liking their favorite picture. The picture with the most likes will be declared the Kiss Cam Winner. Voting ends the morning of February 9, 2022 and the winner will be announced same-day on Wyo4news Facebook. The winner will receive a Valentine’s Day Prize package with prizes from the Kiss Cam Sponsors.

Scroll down to see the complete Kiss Cam and WyoRadio contest rules.

Wyo4News Kiss Cam Rules