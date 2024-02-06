Wyo4News/WyoRadio has an opening for a News Reporter to Work Our Early Beat Shift 6:00AM-3:00PM

Do your friends say you’re nosy?

Do you need to know everybody’s business?

Are you the person that everyone gravitates to for local info?

We are looking for someone to take us to the next level for news and information!

Go to our websites at www.wyoradio.net and www.Wyo4News.com and take a look around!

Think you can make us better? We want to talk!

So, are you the right person for the job? Here are the job qualifications:

Bachelor’s in Journalism, Communication, or related field preferred.

2-3 years experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite; including: Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition is preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

Oh yes – we offer competitive wages and great benefits! Hours are 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. M-F with some weekend coverage. The rate of pay is $14.00/hr. – $16.00/hr. DOE.

Really, really interested? Email your resume to [email protected]. We’re taking applications until the position is filled. Equal Opportunity Employer.