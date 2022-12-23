Wyoming Raised presents the 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Party

An all-ages New Year’s Eve party? Yes, please!

Wyoming Raised is coming back for the 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Party this Saturday, December 31st at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. and Wyoming Raised on stage at 8 p.m. Turn Up The Volume DJ Services will finish out the night from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Dinner plus Dancing is $25.00, $15.00 for children 10 and under; adults can attend the Dance only for $10.00 each. The meal and desserts feature an Italian theme and include party favors and champagne at midnight. There will also be a cash bar for those 21 and over.

Tickets are available at Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts at 204 Center Street, and also online here: WYOMING RAISED ONLINE

Join in on the all-ages family fun – New Year’s Eve at the Sweetwater County Events Complex!

For more information, call 307-752-5359.

