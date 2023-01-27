Wyoming Workforce Services: More Than Just Employment

The Department of Workforce Services does much more than assist people who are looking for employment. They help our community to adapt and thrive through the variable economy in Wyoming, fight for fair and legal employment, enforce child labor laws, and more.

DWS works closely with Wyoming businesses and serves clients from employers and employees to childcare providers, veterans, training providers, and everyone in between. There are three primary divisions of the Department of Workforce Services: Workforce Programs, Standards and Compliance, and Research, Policy, and Communications.

Located in the White Mountain Mall, DWS can help you with Unemployment Insurance, Workers’ Compensation, Vocational Rehabilitation, and applying to jobs submitted to the Workforce Center. Need training? No problem – they have training programs that focus on skills development for placement in specialized positions to help you advance your career and attain your goals.

The DWS Employment and Training Workforce Centers offer training services and employment opportunities to Veterans on a Priority of Service basis. Covered eligible individuals – which include a veteran or eligible spouse – have priority over non-eligible individuals in obtaining services.

For more information, call 307-382-2747 to reach Workforce Services, or visit 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite #100 in the White Mountain Mall in Rock Springs, WY 82901. You can also visit any Wyoming Workforce Center in Wyoming, or visit any of these websites to get in touch with the Department:

www.wyomingatwork.com

