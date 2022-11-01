You’re invited to attend the 2nd Annual International Survivor Day

You’re invited to attend the Second Annual International Survivor Day for Sweetwater County

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988

Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition invites you to attend the International Survivor Day in Sweetwater County.

On average, someone in Sweetwater County dies by suicide every 26 days and in 2021 there was an estimated 1,900 people who were affected by someone who died by suicide. That’s why the overall goal for survivor day is to remember those who we have lost to suicide and support those whose lives have been affected by suicide.

This event is for survivors of suicide loss and anyone who would like to attend for support.

When: November 19, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Able Hands – 126 Elk St., Rock Springs, WY 82901

Agenda:

11:00 a.m. – Start time, Food, and Beverages

11:15 a.m. – Find seating for watching a film from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

12:00 p.m. – Discussion

12:45 p.m. – Resources and additional discussions

For more info about this event call Shae Bell: (307) 352-6677 or

Email: [email protected]

Event link: If you would like to register for the event or volunteer for the event, both links are below.

RSVP for the event on FACEBOOK HERE

VOLUNTEER for the event HERE

