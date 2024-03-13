YWCA: Offering a free professional development program for residents of Sweetwater County

Rock Springs, WY – YWCA Sweetwater County is offering a free professional development program for residents of Sweetwater County: YWCA Strive.

YW Strive is a transformative program designed to empower participants who face employment or underemployment barriers. By developing the professional habits and skills most sought after by local employers, participants will be equipped to secure a living wage career or embark on their entrepreneurial journey. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a prestigious Strive Professional Certificate, a testament to their enhanced capabilities and readiness for the professional world.

This free program covers topics such as digital skills for the workplace, essential (or soft) skills, entrepreneurship, financial education, critical thinking, leadership and collaboration skills, presentation skills, and opportunities for education and career advancement.

“YW Strive will help remove barriers some face and expand participants’ professional skills,” said Cory Darlington, YWCA Teaching Program Director. “By increasing access to employment opportunities in our community, we not only help decrease unemployment but also raise the confidence level and increase independence in our community.”

The program will include 4- three-hour classes, and participants will also work one-on-one with a career coach to help them achieve their career goals. To apply, you must live in Sweetwater County, be at least 18 years old, have basic English literacy and math skills, and show a desire and ability to complete the full program. Preferred enrollment opportunities will be given to women, people of color, those who have not completed a bachelor’s degree, and those who receive a referral through a partner agency.

YWCA Strive is partially funded by a Community Action Grant from AAUW and YWCA USA.

For more information or to sign up for YWCA Strive, please call 307-352-6635.

-YWCA is a United Way Partner

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)