Rock Springs Police Department seeks help in robbery investigation

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 25, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — On July 25, 2020, at approximately 12:51 a.m. officers responded to Kum and Go at 1806 Elk Street to a report of a robbery at that location.

Limited information can be released, but the investigation revealed a male subject walked into the store and demanded cash. He departed the store after obtaining an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation and an additional release will follow with updated information.