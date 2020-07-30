RSFD responds to structure fire on Kennedy Ave.

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 30, 2020) — At 12:29 p.m., on Thursday, July 30, the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1824 Kennedy Ave.

RSFD responded with three engines and eleven firefighters. Sweetwater County Fire District #1 was requested and responded with five firefighters.

By 12:40 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews continued to extinguish hot spots and conduct salvage operations. The fire was contained to the room of origin, however, there are reports of extensive smoke damage throughout the first floor of the home.

Initially, the fire was reported by a neighbor. The owner was not home during that time.

There have been no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians. As of 3:56 p.m., the cause of the fire is still under investigation.