UPDATE: Additional information about the Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone National Park  

YELLOWSTONE, (August 23, 2020) — Updated information from Yellowstone. The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is closed temporarily due to smoke from the Lone Star Fire. (Note that the original closure was between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb. The updated closure now extends north from Kepler Cascades to Old Faithful.)

Visitors can only access Old Faithful from the north. View a road map at go.nps.gov/YELLRoads. Additional backcountry campsite and trail closures around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are in effect.

Visit the Backcountry Situation Report for details.

Additional resources will arrive Monday, August 24, to assist with the fire. Visit Lone Star Fire to view fire maps and additional information. Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

For up-to-date road information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.