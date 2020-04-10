AMBER Alert issued for abduction of four children out of Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY (April 10, 2020) —AMBER Alert has been actived on behalf of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The biological mother abducted her 4 children. They were last seen in Riverton, Wyoming driving the listed vehicle and towing a large 5th wheel, brown and white camper with a Wyoming Tag of 10-1788. See the following information below:
Missing children
David Villescas Jr.
- Age now: 5
- Sex: Male
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 4’0″
- Weight: 30 lbs
Divine Peace Potter
- Age now: 6
- Sex: Female
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 4’6″
- Weight: 50 lbs
Xavier Potter
- Age now: 14
- Sex: Male
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 110 lbs
Raelee Potter
- Age now: 11
- Sex: Female
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Suspect
Stacia “Norris” Potter
- Age now: 30 years
- Sex: Female
- Skin: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5’1″
- Weight: 130 lbs
- Description: Scar on left forearm, tattoo on back of a Marijuana leaf and wears glasses