AMBER Alert issued for abduction of four children out of Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY (April 10, 2020) —AMBER Alert has been activated on behalf of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The biological mother abducted her 4 children. They were last seen in Riverton, Wyoming driving the listed vehicle and towing a large 5th wheel, brown and white camper with a Wyoming Tag of 10-1788. See the following information below:

UPDATE 5:39 P.M.: Vehicle is believed to be a 2019 Gray Dodge Ram Pickup with no license plate. The vehicle may have a Fremont Motors sticker attached to it.

Missing children

David Villescas Jr.

  • Age now: 5
  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: American Indian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 4’0″
  • Weight: 30 lbs

Divine Peace Potter

  • Age now: 6
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: American Indian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 4’6″
  • Weight: 50 lbs

Xavier Potter

  • Age now: 14
  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: American Indian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5’5″
  • Weight: 110 lbs

Raelee Potter

  • Age now: 11
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: American Indian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5’0″
  • Weight: 120 lbs

Suspect

Fremont County authorities released the following image of Stacia Potter-Norris at 3:15 on Friday:

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Stacia “Norris” Potter

  • Age now: 30 years
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: American Indian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5’1″
  • Weight: 130 lbs
  • Description: Scar on left forearm, tattoo on back of a Marijuana leaf and wears glasses