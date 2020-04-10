AMBER Alert issued for abduction of four children out of Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY (April 10, 2020) —AMBER Alert has been activated on behalf of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The biological mother abducted her 4 children. They were last seen in Riverton, Wyoming driving the listed vehicle and towing a large 5th wheel, brown and white camper with a Wyoming Tag of 10-1788. See the following information below:

UPDATE 5:39 P.M.: Vehicle is believed to be a 2019 Gray Dodge Ram Pickup with no license plate. The vehicle may have a Fremont Motors sticker attached to it.

Missing children David Villescas Jr. Age now : 5

: 5 Sex : Male

: Male Skin : American Indian

: American Indian Hair : Brown

: Brown Eyes : Brown

: Brown Height : 4’0″

: 4’0″ Weight: 30 lbs Divine Peace Potter Age now : 6

: 6 Sex : Female

: Female Skin : American Indian

: American Indian Hair : Brown

: Brown Eyes : Brown

: Brown Height : 4’6″

: 4’6″ Weight: 50 lbs Xavier Potter Age now : 14

: 14 Sex : Male

: Male Skin : American Indian

: American Indian Hair : Brown

: Brown Eyes : Brown

: Brown Height : 5’5″

: 5’5″ Weight: 110 lbs Raelee Potter Age now : 11

: 11 Sex : Female

: Female Skin : American Indian

: American Indian Hair : Brown

: Brown Eyes : Brown

: Brown Height : 5’0″

: 5’0″ Weight: 120 lbs