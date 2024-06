Mike & Debi Maser – Photo Courtesy of Afton Davis

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to help celebrate this happy couple on their anniversary. Congratulations!

On June 1st, 2024 Mike and Debi Maser celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on June 1st, 1974. For their 50th wedding anniversary this year, they also renewed their vows.

If you want us to help celebrate your wedding &/or anniversary, please email us at [email protected] with names, photos, and any other information you would like added.