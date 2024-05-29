Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On May 15, 2024, parents Kayla Sims and Shaun Mills welcomed their baby girl Emalina Marie Sims-Mills. Emalina was born weighing 7 lbs 3.9 oz. She is welcomed by her parents and proud big brother Eden.