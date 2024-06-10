Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!
On May 28, 2024, parents Tatianna Loredo and Hayden Mills welcomed their baby girl Avianna Mills. Avianna was born weighing 5 lbs 10 oz., and 18 inches long.
