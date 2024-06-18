Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!
On June 12, 2024, parents John and Annie Collins welcomed their baby boy Declan Levi Collins. Declan was born at 9:47 p.m. weighing 5 lbs 1 oz.
If you recently had a baby in Sweetwater County and would like us to announce their birth, please email us at [email protected] with the parent’s names, baby’s name, date of birth, photo, and anything else you would like to add to the announcement.