Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!
On April 10, 2024, parents Kassi Hall and Dillon Rodenbaugh welcomed their baby boy Joshua William Rodenbaugh. Joshua was born at 12:44 p.m. weighing 8 lbs 3 oz and 21 inches long. He is welcomed by his proud parents and two big sisters Emersyn and Kailyn.
