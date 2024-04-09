Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On March 30, 2024, parents Ricky Dandridge and Lydia Baker welcomed their baby boy Richard Lee Dandridge Jr. Richard was born at 2:33 p.m. weighing 4 lbs 13 oz & 17 1/2 inches long.

