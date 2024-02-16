Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On February 12, 2024 parents McKay and Kylee Clark welcomed their baby boy Royce McKay Clark. Royce was born at 4:43 A.M at 6 pounds and 10 ounces and 20.5 inches long

