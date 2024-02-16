Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On February 9, 2024, parents Tristan Van Valkenburg & Casey Core welcomed their baby boy Kai Leo Van Valkenburg. Kai was born at 11:15 A.M weighing 8 lbs 2 oz & 19.5 inches long.

