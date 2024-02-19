Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On February 8, 2024, parents Anthony Jackson & Savannah Williams welcomed their baby boy Dreyson King Jackson. Dreyson was born weighing 6 lbs 13.4 oz, and 20.5 inches long.

