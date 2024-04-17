Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!
On April 6, 2024, parents Jacob & Kiejara Smith welcomed their baby girl Daelahni Tris Smith. Daelahni was born at 4:22 p.m. weighing 7 lbs 5 oz and 19 inches long.
