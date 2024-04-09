Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On March 19, 2024, parents Jordan Moeller and Briannah Stone welcomed their baby boy Otis Karl Moeller. Otis was born at 4:47 p.m. weighing 6 lbs 9.1 oz & 18 inches long.

