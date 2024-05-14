Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On May 3, 2024, parents Kyle & Callie Talbott welcomed their baby girl Birdie Louise Talbott. Birdie was born at 2:27 p.m. weighing 6 lbs 9.9 oz and 18.5 inches long. She is welcomed by her big sister Cambree and big brother Doss.