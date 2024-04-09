Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On March 21, 2024, parents Bryan Chavarria and Katelin Valdez welcomed their baby girl Klaire Marie Chavarria. Klaire was born at 6:42 a.m. weighing 8 lbs 2 oz & 18 inches long.

