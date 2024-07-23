Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On July 9th, 2024, parents Michele Walton and Gavin Renz welcomed their baby boy Ryker Cameron Jesse Renz. Ryker was born at 8:22 p.m., weighing 7 lbs 4.4 oz. Ryker is also welcomed by his proud older brother, Connor Hanson, and older sister, Ellanna Renz.