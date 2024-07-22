Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!
On June 29, 2024, parents Emily Ruiz and Manuel Mendoza welcomed their baby girl Brinlee Elle Mendoza. Brinlee was born at 12:00 p.m. weighing 5 lbs 6 oz.
If you recently had a baby in Sweetwater County and would like us to announce their birth, please email us at [email protected] with the parent’s names, baby’s name, date of birth, photo, and anything else you would like to add to the announcement.