Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On May 19, 2024, parents Jed and Destiney Sandborn welcomed their baby girl Hazel Kaye Smoky Sandborn. Hazel was born at 7:25 p.m. weighing 8 lbs 9 oz, and 21 inches long.