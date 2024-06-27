Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On June 15, 2024, parents Chaunce and Lillie Criswell welcomed their baby girl Vallorie Pearl Criswell. Vallorie was born at 3:00 p.m. weighing 7 lbs 6.5 oz and 19.5″ long. She is welcomed by her parents, grandparents Aaron and Tammie McCallister, and HD and Jenny Criswell.