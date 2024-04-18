Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On March 18, 2024, parents Faith Lured and Skylar Beltran welcomed their baby boy Ivo Sky Beltran. Ivo was born at 6:47 p.m. weighing 5 lbs 8.9 oz and 18 inches long. He is welcomed by his proud parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, uncles, and aunts.