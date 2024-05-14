Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On April 30, 2024, parents Luis & Theresa Flores welcomed their baby boy Luca Andres Flores. Luca was born at 4:36 p.m. weighing 6 lbs 3.6 oz. and 19 inches long.