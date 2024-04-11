Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!
On March 20, 2024, parents Kaleb and Madison Cronk welcomed their baby girl Millie Ann Danielle Cronk. Millie was born weighing 5 1/2 lbs and 16 1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud big brother Wesson.
