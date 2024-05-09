Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!
On April 27, 2024, parents Rachel Mason & Troy Gunyan welcomed their baby boy Hayes Gunyan. Hayes was born at 2:33 a.m. weighing 8 lbs 1.4 oz and 19.5 inches long.
