Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On April 8, 2024, parents Toby Borecky and Kristina Fuller welcomed their baby girl Peyton Elizabeth Borecky. Peyton was born at 9:32 p.m. weighing 6 lbs. 0.07 oz and 17 3/4 inches long.