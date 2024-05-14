Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On May 2, 2024, parents TJ & Kristen Taylor welcomed their baby boy Franklin Larry Taylor. Franklin was born at 9:13 a.m. weighing 6 lbs 10 oz. He is welcomed by his parents, proud brothers Lincoln and Harrison, grandparents Michael & Paula Fitzgerald, Leslie Taylor & partner Brent Bettolo, Dave Taylor & partner Jenni Knezovich, and great-grandmas Judy Sheldon & Georgeen Harris.