Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On May 27, 2023, parents David and Faith Hewitt welcomed their baby girl, Riley Jean Hewitt.

On May 19, 2023, parents Leslie Trujillo and Luis Barron welcomed their baby girl, Lauren Lucia.

On June 3, 2023, parents Wyatt and Taylor Yenney welcomed their baby girl, Palmer Kay Yenney.

On May 11, 2023, parents Abbigale Lawlis and Jeffery Mcculloch welcomed their baby girl, Scarlett Jun Mcculloch.

If you recently had a baby in Sweetwater County and would like us to announce their birth, please email us at [email protected] with the parent’s names, baby’s name, date of birthday, photo, and anything else you would like to add to the announcement.

