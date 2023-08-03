Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On July 12, 2023, parents Selena and Jeremiah Thompson welcomed their baby boy, Mason Lane Thompson.

