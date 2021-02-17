Engaged: Chelsey McMicheal and Blake Uhrig

Advertisement

Caedynce Stringer, Adyson Stringer and Spencer McMicheal are excited to announce the engagement of their mother, Chelsey McMicheal, to Blake Uhrig.

Blake is the son of Doug and Sharon Uhrig of Rock Springs. He is a Rock Springs High School graduate who attended college at Humboldt University. Blake is currently employed at State Fire. He is a devote son, brother and friend.

Chelsey is the daughter of Michelle & Duane Dunn and Todd & Karri McMicheal, of Rock Springs, WY. She is a Green River native who attended college at Casper College and Utah State University. She is currently employed at Adam’s Publishing Group.

Blake and Chelsey will be wed in Montego Bay, Jamaica, July 24th. They plan to return home for their intimate reception with family and close friends, July 31st.

