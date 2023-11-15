John and Evelana Henderson to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

John Ray Henderson and Evelana (Eve) Dickson on their wedding day on Nov. 24, 1973, and John and Evelana Henderson today.

November 15, 2023 — John Ray Henderson and Evelana (Eve) Dickson were married in Green River, Wyoming, on Nov. 24, 1973. They were later sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple on Aug. 1, 1977.

John served in the US Navy from 1966 to 1970. He was honorably discharged as an Aviation Electronics Technician Third Class. John started working at Mountain Fuel Supply in 1972 as an X-ray Technician and took an ‘early-out’ from Questar Gas Company in 2000 as Supervisor of Construction Services. He worked for different companies before returning to contract with Questar/ Dominion Energy until 2018. After 21 years, Eve retired in 2013 as a Transcripts, Registration, and Records Specialist from Western Wyoming Community College.

For a week each July from 2004 to 2019, they toured the state on bicycles with the Tour de Wyoming. John has volunteered his help through the years. He worked on the mini golf course in Rock Springs and, more recently, worked most mornings during the summer months of 2021-2022 on the Mustang Loop trail behind WWCC. Eve enjoys reading, crocheting, cross-stitching, and making quilts for family and friends. They both love to travel the dirt roads of Wyoming.

John and Eve have three children: Josh (Cara Pedri) Henderson, Shanon (Rob) DeBernardi, and Eli (Stephanie) Henderson; 18 grandchildren: Nathan, Mercades, Ryan, Destinee, Shane, Ben, Amanda, Maggie, Marcus, Belane, Solomon, Noah, Lillian, Ellie, August, Robert, Eliza and Miriam plus three bonus grandchildren: Hunter, Ella, and Adyson. They also have two great-grandchildren: Devyn Raign and Hassan.

A small family gathering was held on October 20th to celebrate their 50 years together.