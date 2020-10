Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 26, 2020) – Thirteen students are being quarantined after Sweetwater County School District No. 1 confirmed that five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two staff members at Westridge Elementary, two staff members at Desert View Elementary and another at Rock Springs High School all tested positive over the weekend.

One staff member is quarantined due to possible exposure as well.