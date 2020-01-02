American Legion to host Music for Vets

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) — The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host the 2020 “Music for Vets” event at the Green River Pavilion starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4.

All ages are welcome to the show. Admission to the event will cost $10. Tickets can be purchased at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River, The Pickin’ Palace in Rock Springs, from any of the band members performing at the show, or you can make a Facebook post on the Music for Vets event page. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Advertisement

The bands performing at the show will be:

Royal Bliss from Salt Lake City, UT.

The Wayne Hoskins Band from Salt Lake City, UT.

Zamtrip from Rock Springs, WY.

Sin City Screamers from Rock Springs, WY.

Advertisement

Proceeds from the event are placed directly into the Veteran’s Relief Fund, which helps to support veterans and veterans’ families in need.

This is the sixth year Music for Vets has taken place. The first year of the event took place at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs, raising about $1,500 for the Veteran’s Relief Fund.

Advertisement

Since then, the event has outgrown both American Legion venues, and will now be held at the Green River Island Pavilion. Last year’s event raised $18,800. The goal for this year’s event is to raise $20,020.

As well as the musical performance, a raffle and silent auction will be available. Concessions will be provided by Hitching Post Restaurant.