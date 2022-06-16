Atlas Falls plays third show for Concert in the Park series

Wy4News photo of Atlas Falls performing

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- For the third Concert in the Park show 90s rock alternative band Atlas Falls performed. The band has gone through some changes over the years, known as Free Resonance for three years, they decided to change their name to Atlas Falls in February of this year. Band members include Donovan as the lead vocalist and guitarist, Jerad as guitarist, Amy as bass player, and Alex as the drummer and vocalist.

It all started twelve years ago with a set of rockband drums. Alex and Donovan were the original band stating, “We were playing since we were bad.” They eventually got others to join their band to make it become what it is today. Jerad joined in March of 2021, and Amy joined recently this February. As a band, one of the craziest memories that has happened was at the Saddelite Saloon, where a bar fight broke out. The best memory they have is getting to play the aftershow for Music for the Vets and also playing Concert in the Park this year. “Concert in the Park is a huge deal for us,” stated Donovan.

When asked what music and performing has taught them, Donovan replied “Learning how to gel with other musicians.” To add to Donovan’s statement Jerad said, “It’s just like soup, you can have four ingredients, but if you change just one of those ingredients, it’s gonna be a completely different soup.” Jared also stated that perseverance is key, many people give up when becoming musicians, but if you want to be successful, you just have to stick with it.

Atlas Falls will be performing for Flaming Gorge Days at the Embassy on June 24, again at Bomber’s on July 9, and finally, at Western Wyoming Community College on July 16 for the Car Show.