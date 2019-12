ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 3, 2019) — RSNB Bank recently presented a check to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA to sponsor Santa’s visits at the Rock Springs Historical Museum this year.

Santa will be at the Rock Springs Historical Museum every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 21.

Pictured from left are Maria Mortensen and Kevin Harper with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, Ben Hansen with RSNB Bank, Stacy Jones, Glennise Wendorf and Sue Lozier with Rock Springs Main Street/URA.