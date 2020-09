Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 30, 2020) — White Mountain Mall will be hosting a Blood Drive in honor of Maicy Braden. The event will run from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Masks will be required during donation. Call to schedule 307-371-6037, or schedule online at Vitalant.org