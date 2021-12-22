Brief City Council meeting Tuesday night ends with Mayor Kaumo’s blessing

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 21, 2021 — Tonight’s Rock Springs City Council meeting met for what was undoubtedly one of their shortest meetings on record, just 25 minutes.

There were four letters of correspondence, one which Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo acknowledged. Kimberly Davis’ is one of the truck drivers who was stranded at the Sweetwater Events Complex weekend before last. She thanked the residents in the community who came out to deliver meals to the many drivers.

“You have my gratitude, and after 36 years in this career, I can say I’ve never been treated with the care of any community the way I was in your community,” Davis’ said in the letter.

There was some discussion concerning a “resolution approving a Union Pacific Railroad Company Property Sale Application to construct a Municipal Storm Water Retention Basin to alleviate flooding within the City, in the amount of $100,000.”

Councilman Tim Savage inquired where the money for the project would come from. Kaumo confirmed that it was on the list of proposed projects that would receive funding in the event that the Specific Purpose Tax Initiative on the November 2022 ballot passes.

In closing, Kaumo addressed the public with wishes for the new year.

“I want to wish everyone here and everyone out there a very safe and merry Christmas, and a prosperous new year without COVID and all the things that go along with that,” said Kaumo. “Hopefully, we can move on and move forward and just consider this a nightmare that we’ve lived over the last couple years.”