Broadway Theater hosts second showing of The Polar Express

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 21, 2019) — The Broadway Theater hosted its second showing of The Polar Express today as part of an event sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic of Infinity Power & Controls, WyoRadio, and Wyo4News.

The event is in its fifth annual year. Moviegoers were dressed in their favorite Christmas pajamas. They also received a special golden ticket, which is featured in the film as well.

In all, 143 people enjoyed the film today as part of the event.

After the film was over, children got a special opportunity to take pictures with Santa, who handed out Christmas themed gift bags to the kids.

Wyo4News was on the scene, here are some pictures of the event: