Broadway Theater hosts special showing of “The Polar Express”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 20, 2019) — The Polar Express had a special screening tonight at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.

This has become an annual event at the Broadway Theater and is hosted by Bruce and Carla Pivic of Infinity Power and Controls, WyoRadio, and Wyo4News.

Another showing of the film will be available to the public on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5.00 and are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 S. Main Street.

In addition to the movie, children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit with Santa.

Those who attend the film are urged to wear Christmas pajamas.