Café Murder: GRHS Theatre presents Awards Banquet and Dinner Theater

Wyo4news Photo – Some of the students in the GRHS Theatre

Amy Rasdall, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River High School Theater Department likes to end its school year with a bang – and 2022’s pick for the last performance will definitely entertain and wow the audience.

Café Murder is a murder-mystery comedy about Rosemary Saint-John (played by Ellie Phillips) and her four sisters. As they celebrate Rosemary’s birthday at a restaurant, she disappears and is presumed to have been murdered. The only witnesses are those who are dining in the restaurant – which happens to be the people in the audience.

“I’m really excited for the audience’s reaction,” said student Jacob Schieve, in an interview with Wyo4News. The audience will be seated on all four sides of the performance in an ‘in-the-round’ style setup, and a four-course dinner will be served to those who purchase the meal option with their ticket. Or, as student Ivan Miller explained: “We’ll have meals to die for.”

“The audience picks the ending,” said Schieve.

Director Bradley Skinner explained, “Depending on what the audience votes – who they think did it – will change the outcome of how we finish the play.”

“It’s just like Clue,” said Ellie Phillips. “Every character has their own motives and reasons why they could [commit the crime]. I play Rosemary. She’s something else! She’s a basket case – that’s what we’ll call her.”

“What we’ve been trying to work on, to keep it very open – the script itself has already been written, and we’re trying to change a few things so that way it doesn’t hint toward one person being the obvious killer,” stated Ivan Miller.

The cast is putting the “fun” in fundraising with Café Murder, as proceeds from the show will help support students traveling this summer to the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana.

“One of the things that’s fun about shows like this,” explained Skinner, “our end-of-year show that we try to do, usually we want it to be more fun, and let the students have more say in what happens. We get to have a little more creativity and a more relaxed environment.”

In addition to the dinner theatre murder mystery, the end-of-year awards banquet will be held during the show.

Café Murder will be held in the Commons at Green River High School on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. The cast members stressed the importance of purchasing tickets by Wednesday, April 27 to reserve your meal for the show.

Tickets can be purchased at ShowTix4U as well as from any student involved with the performance.

Follow Green River High School Theatre on Facebook for updates and information. Green River High School is located at 1615 Hitching Post Drive in Green River.