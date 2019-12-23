Cancer Center receives $5,500 grant

Money will be used to promote the annual awareness event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 23, 2019) — For the third year in a row, Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center has received a Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative grant.

The $5,500 grant will be used in October 2020 to promote its annual Paint the Town Pink contest and an awareness event.

In October 2020, that event will be “Hindsight 20/20 Wellness Retreat” to promote physical and emotional well-being, empower women with knowledge on screening, prevention, and/or treatment of breast cancer.

Activities will encourage women to reflect on past behaviors and encourage efforts to recognize, learn from and engage in new behaviors known to reduce the risk of cancer and contributing conditions.

About 90 women are expected to pre-register for a variety of break-out activities related to mind, body and spirit. Participants will personalize the experience by choosing activities to help address individual priorities to help them reduce their risk of cancer and encourage overall wellness.

Information will be available to those who want information about screenings.

Plus, businesses are encouraged to Paint the Town Pink to spark excitement for the Hindsight 20/20 Wellness Retreat. Trophies are awarded in Rock Springs and Green River.

“We are so excited and grateful to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative for the opportunity to offer this event again,” said Eva Wasseen, Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center registered nurse.

“Many local practitioners and patients are often unaware that screening assistance is available for colon, breast, and cervical cancers,” she said. “Through events like this we can spread that knowledge, make resources readily available, and empower women to make proactive choices that lower their chances of getting cancer. If women decide to make even just one positive life change as a result of this event, it will be considered successful.”

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. It also offers cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services through its affiliation with University of Utah Health. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.